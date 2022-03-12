12th Annual County-Wide Food Drive Begins In Rockingham County, North Carolina

The 12th annual County-Wide Food Drive kicks off March 1 and goes through April 30.

Wentworth, NC (March 1, 2022) – A committee of 100 people ranging from non-profits to non-sectarian groups oversee the Countywide Food Drive. It is comprised of agency representatives and other citizens from all areas of the county. Drop Off boxes can been found around the county including a number of locations in the Governmental Center like the lobby, Public Health, Tax Department, County Administration. Boxes can be found in the Courthouse, at the Board of Elections, the Animal Shelter and libraries across the county.

Meet the Agencies:

Community Development Corporation:

Formed to meet the needs of the county’s citizens in the areas of education, health, and general well-being. CDC’s mission is to help the communities by providing food, clothing, shelter and housing. One day weekly, they furnish goods to county residents.

Special needs for CDC:

Shelf stable milk any size, powdered milk, hot cocoa (individual or container), apple cider (individual or bottles), 73-100% juice any size no red juice, bottled water.

Reduced low/no sodium canned food, sugar-free or all natural drink/canned food.

Condiments, snack cakes, large bags of potatoes, sweet potatoes.

Toiletry items, large brown grocery bags.

Cooperative Christian Ministries:

Started by local churches wanting to help those less fortunate. The organization has grown over the years and in 2020 helped about 500 families with food assistance and 60 families with utility assistance. CCM serves Eden residents through their food panty and water assistance programs. Also, they provide utility assistance to Duke Power customer.

Hands of God:

Part of the Northwestern Rockingham Community Ministry, Hands of God is comprised of pastors and participating churches from Stoneville, Mayodan, and Madison. Hands of God was organized in 1995 to provide hunger/clothing needs, emergency utility requirements, and emergency medical supplies, as far as resources allow.

Men in Christ:

Food Pantry distributes from 10:00am – 1:00pm on the 2nd and 4th Tuesdays of the month. Residents of Reidsville and the surrounding area are eligible to receive food.

Special Needs for Men in Christ:

Toiletry items

Reidsville Soup Kitchen:

This non-profit has provided hot meals for needy families for more than 30 years, through donations from the community. Last year, they fed more than 2,200 people. The Soup Kitchen is free to anyone, in the community. Meals are served from 11 am – noon daily, with an additional meal at 5 pm on the 2nd and 4th Sunday of the month.

Special Needs:

Toiletry items

Condiments -sugar, salt, pepper, hot sauce, mustard, ketchup, mayoanise

The Rockingham County Veterans Coalition:

Founded to unify the veteran service organizations. The RCVC food pantry assists homeless and needy veterans and their families. The RCVC gives out more than food to veterans. Many veterans are homeless so the group is in need of bars of hand soap, bath tissue, toothpaste/toothbrush, and combs. Must show valid military ID to receive food, one bag per family per month.

Special Needs:

Snack items: nabs, chips, saltines,

Staple items: dried pintos, can milk, 1-lb bags of rice.

Condiments mustard/ketchup.



The Salvation Army of Rockingham County:

Motivated by the love of God and based on the Bible. They serve many residents of across county in Eden, Madison, Mayodan, Reidsville, Stoneville, and in Caswell County.

Special Needs:

Cleaning supplies, Clorox, and paper goods.

If you would like to help in any way, you are asked to call Neil Jacques at 336-613-6292.

