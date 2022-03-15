Caesars Virginia Casino Construction Update: Wrecking Ball Crane In Action in Danville, Virginia

The former Dan River Mills Schoolfield site is going to become the home of the Caesars Virginia Casino in Danville, Virginia. Work has been going on to prepare the site for construction over the past few months, and today the wrecking ball crane began to take down the giant finishing plant.

The hotel part of the casino is expected to be built as the finishing plant is demolished and taken apart. They aren’t going to just blow up the finishing plant, but smash it down with the wrecking ball and then take it off site. There are too many homes near the site to use an explosive device and bad chemicals in the building that could get toxic if exploded. No one wants anything bad to happen, and the company doesn’t, because that would be bad karma and bad publicity for it too.

The hotel is set to start construction within the next 90 days and then the casino part of the site later in this year for an opening set for the fourth quarter of 2024.

Here is a picture from a different angle taken Monday.

This photo gives you an idea of how big this finishing plant was.

You can see what the planned architecture renderings look like.

For more information on the casino plans go here.

-Mike