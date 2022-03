The Youtube channel Noah’s Abandoned Exploration took a trip to Reidsville, North Carolina to explore the dead Pennrose Mall. This mall was built in 1968 and here in 2022 it’s very dead! The mall used to have +15 stores and now they only 2 which is an Roses and Belk. The explorers found the mall to be “very creepy,” but this did not deter them. Check out the video.