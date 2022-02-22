Danville Public Schools Teacher Spotlight On Michele Cassidy

The Danville Public Schools is doing a series of videos called Teacher Spotlight on its Youtube channel. They just did one profiling Michelle Cassidy. Danville Public Schools has some of the most talented teachers around. To highlight some of the innovative teaching strategies being implemented in their classrooms, they are launching a new series called “Teacher Spotlight”. Last week, they spoke with Michele Cassidy who walked everyone through her daily Number Sense routine.
