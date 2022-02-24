Small Business Highlight: TAD Space in Martinsville, Virginia

Meet Wayne Draper and Hasan Davis, owners of the TAD Space in Uptown Martinsville, VA. Hear their story along with others in a new video series highlighting the valuable tourism partners, their businesses, and the lasting legacy of Black entrepreneurship in Martinsville – Henry County, VA. The series is produced by VisitMartinsville.

“It’s February, and it’s also Black History Month. VisitMartinsville would like to take this opportunity to celebrate some of our Black-owned tourism businesses and partners who play a critical role in enhancing the Martinsville – Henry County community.”