Lucky’s Bar Closed In Caswell County, North Carolina.

Lucky’s Bar is now closed until further notice. This is the word from their Facebook page in a post made Wednesday, which said that they lost their ABC license, but express some hope that they may one day reopen. I’d don’t know how big the odds are of it happening, but let’s hope it happens. The notice was made by a bartender who wrote:

“We are closed until further notice. This was my first serving job, ever. I had more fun working for y’all than I would’ve ever thought possible. This has been the easiest job I’ve ever had, because I enjoyed it so much. I’d like to take the time to thank all of you who looked after me and Butch by tipping us. Big tippers and small tippers alike, y’all are the ones who made it possible for us to keep working there. Thanks to all of you who came to Lucky’s to hang out, shoot pool, etc and did so without breaking the rules or starting any trouble. And thank you to the folks who might not have known all the rules, but listened to me when I let you know why something wasn’t allowed. I appreciate each and every one of you. This part is for those who thought our rules meant nothing or didn’t apply to you. To those of you who continued to try to sneak in beverages from outside, even after I explained that we could lose our ABC permit; to those of you who used Lucky’s as a place to settle your disputes by fighting in our bar…every single one of you needs to understand one thing: you are at least part of the reason Lucky’s is closed now. I hope it was worth it to you. Actions have consequences…now Butch and I no longer have a job. Our entire community has been robbed of a locally owned business that was THE coolest place to go (not to mention the only place open until 2AM, seven nights/week), and on a higher lever, our local economy has lost all the money generated by Lucky’s. I apologize for being so blunt. I hope by doing so, maybe some of you will do everything in your power to keep your next hangout open, if you’re fortunate enough to find one. As for me, I’m out of a job AND my favorite bar. If we are able to reopen, I will post here and on my personal page….”