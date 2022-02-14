Should People Move To Martinsville, Virginia? This Video Says Yes To Henry County.

This video by Martinsville Made profiles several people and business that moved to Martinsville and the Henry County, Virginia area. It also profiles the European SHOCK company that expanded to the area and why. The video is produced by the Martinsville – Henry County Economic Development Corporation with the purpose of recruiting new Talent to live and work in Martinsville. Of course the nearby coming Caesar’s casino in Danville, Virginia will also likely draw some to Henry County. As people in the video comment the county is in good driving distance to many larger cities to make for a simple commute.