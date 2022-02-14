Danville Police Department To Hold A 2021 Crime Review and Analysis Press Conference February 15th at 11:00AM

From a press release by the police department of Danville, Virginia:

The Danville Police Department is inviting media partners and interested community members to join in City Council Chambers, 4th floor of the Municipal Building, on Tuesday, February 15, 2022 at 11:00 AM for a review and analysis of crime and presentations highlighting efforts of 2021.

2021 was a year of growth in agency accountability and transparency that showed great community support. 2021 also represented the third year of implementation of new models and initiatives built to meet the 2018 stated goals of crime reduction and increased community engagement, so the Danville Model through three years will be analyzed. Questions will follow the presentations.

Our partner Mark Aron will be livestreaming this event via the River City TV Facebook.

The media event will start promptly at 11:00AM.

