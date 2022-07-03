Danville Suspect Charged For Murder And Still Wanted In Caswell County, NC

This is from the Caswell County Sheriff’s Office: “During the evening of Saturday July 2nd, 2022 the Caswell County Sheriff’s Office responded to the report of shots fired in the vicinity of 397 West Church Street Yanceyville, NC. Upon their arrival to the scene, they discovered before their arrival that Kimora Johnson, an 18 year old Yanceyville Township resident, had been transported to SOVAH hospital in Danville, Kimora Johnson sustained two gunshot wounds to her back and eventually succumbed to her injuries early this morning.”

“The Caswell County Sheriff’s Office has obtained a FELONY WARRANT FOR ARREST charging a 20 year old Danville resident, named Ky’un Thompson, with FIRST DEGREE MURDER. If you have any information that may lead to the location and arrest of Ky’un Thompson please contact the Caswell County Sheriff’s Office at (336) 694-2555. He is considered armed and dangerous.”