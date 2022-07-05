Yanceyville Weekend Murder Suspect From Danville, Virgnia Arrested

The Saturday, July 2nd, 2002 Yancyeville murder suspect from Danville, Virginia has been arrested for the murder of 18-year old Kimora Johnson at 397 West Church Street. From the Sheriff’s Department of Caswell County: “Ky’Un Talik Thompson was arrested and charged with the commission of FELONIOUS FIRST DEGREE MURDER. He was placed in the Caswell County Detention Center under NO BOND. His first appearance in Caswell District Court is scheduled for Wednesday July 6th, 2022 at 9:30am.”

A picture of Mr. Thompson is included here in the Caswell County Sheriff’s Office press release.