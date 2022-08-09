Here Is The Most Expensive Home For Sale In Caswell County, North Carolina (Real Estate Manor)

Here Is The Most Expensive Home For Sale In Caswell County, North...

Here is the most expensive home for sale now in Caswell County, North Carolina. It’s in Leasburg off Highway NC-119. It’s not far from Hyco Lake and actually has a lake of its own on what is a 119 acre property. The house is over 6000 square feet in size and is essentially a manor away from the city, but still a short drive to the urban NC Triangle area. Take a look at our video tour of this real estate listing.

