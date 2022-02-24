Cabin Fever music series continues Saturday In Danville, Virginia

Danville Harvest Jubilee’s annual Cabin Fever Music Series has returned in 2022, with the second concert of the series taking place on Saturday, Feb. 26, at the Community Market.

The concert will feature Matt Boswell and the Hillbilly Blues Band, a group of local country musicians who have played in the Cabin Fever Music Series twice before.

The event opens at 7 p.m. and ends at 10:30 p.m., with Boswell taking the stage at 7:30 p.m. Attendees are allowed to bring food, and there will be beer, wine, and soft drinks available for purchase. There will be no outside beverages allowed.

Admission to the concert will be $10 and tickets are available at the door. The event will also have reserved tables that can be purchased prior to the event. Reservation of a table includes six tickets and will cost $75.

The series, which started in 2015 to provide live music in the winter and spring, will host two more events following Boswell’s concert. Rivermist, a classic rock and top 40 band, will be performing on March 12. The Stallions, a classic country band, will perform on April 16.

For questions about the event or to reserve a table, call Parks and Recreation at (434) 799-5200.

THIS ARTICLE HERE.