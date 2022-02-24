Where Are We In The Psychology Cycle Of This Nasdaq Decline That Started New Years? – Mike Swanson

We are seeing more volatility in the stock market averages as the Nasdaq gapped down below its January low this morning. The action happened partly in response to the Ukraine news, but the market averages have been falling in a downtrend since New Years. Can this rally so far off the open hold? Typically market decline end when there is panic and fear. Have we seen enough? I answer that in this video and talk about where new bull markets are actually starting where it is easier to make money now and the action isn’t so wild day by day.

-Mike