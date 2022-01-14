Watch Construction Preparation For Caesars Virginia Schoolfield Site in Danville, Virginia

Check out this drone video footage of the construction preparation for the Caesars Virginia Schoolfield Site in Danville, Virginia. Footage was filmed on January 11, 2022 by Youtuber tangman1996. “Work continues on the demo of the Schoolfield Plant and site preparation for new construction soon. They are removing all of the concrete foundation and doing preliminary grading prior to the general contractor beginning new work” writes tangman1996.
