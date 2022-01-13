Berry Hill Road Southern Virginia Megasite Recieves $1.3 Million Grant From State of Virginia, Danville and Pittsylvania County Jointly Own

The Southern Virginia Megasite on Berry Hill Road close to Eden, North Carolina and Danville, Virginia just received a $1.3 million grant. The Facebook page of Pittsylvania County stated, “Governor Northam announced today that a site-ready grant of $1.3 million is being allocated to the Southern Virginia Megasite at Berry Hill. This grant is through the Virginia Business Site Ready Program and was part of $7 million grants that were announced today. Pittsylvania County and the City of Danville, which jointly own the Southern Virginia Megasite, applied for this grant to assist with the costs associated with assessment and development at the Site.”

You can read the Governor’s press release with the full details here.