Teresa’s School of Baton and Dance Profiled On Hometown Hustle In Henry County, Virginia

Teresa Martin is a Martinsville native, Dancing Queen, and Master Fire Baton Twirler! She is the owner of Teresa’s School of Baton and Dance located at 50 Coffman Dr. in Collinsville, VA. You can find out all about it at their website www.teresasonline.com. Teresa has been a dance teacher for the past 50 years and has touched so many lives in the midst. Going into 2020, she didn’t think the year would be much different than any other, but she was in for quite a ride. She told her story about her business on this episode of Hometown Hustle.

Every single morning we send out an email full of the top business and regional headlines of the day. To get access to these free alerts just subscribe by clicking here.