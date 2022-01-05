Mustard Seed Cafe and Catering Co. Coming To Eden, North Carolina In Rockingham County

Mustard Seed Cafe and Catering Company is coming to Eden, North Carolina in Rockingham County. The new place is being renovated and is located at 121 North Fieldcrest Road. The place has not announced an official opening date yet, but has setup a website and is now hiring. In a Facebook post they wrote, “Big things happening in Draper! Just another step closer to opening our doors and welcoming you in! A big thanks to Chris Nelson at Preppy Pirate Outfitters for helping me get the banner ordered so quickly! We are looking forward to serving our community very soon!” They plan on serving lunch and dinner with an opening in late January.

You can fill out their job application with this link.

Every single morning we send out an email full of the top business and regional headlines of the day. To get access to these free alerts just subscribe by clicking here.