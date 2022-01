Tonight at 7:00 PM Stomping Grand is schedule to play at Funky’s Arcade in Danville, Virginia. You can find a link with more information on this event at a Facebook page made just for it here at this link.

Funky’s Arcade Bar is Danville Virginia’s premier Sports Bar and Arcade combination. They offer full bar service along with outstanding Craft Beer and Food selections and also have a 12 Tap Self-Pour Beer Wall.

They are located at 315 Lynn Street and opened just a few weeks ago.