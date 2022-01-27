Event: Saturday Oyster Roast At Bull City Ciderworks In Greensboro, North Carolina

This Satuday at Bull City Ciderworks there is going to be an oyster roast. Now is the time to get out and have fun.

“The annual event returns to the cider bar on Saturday, January 29. Reserve your slot NOW to enjoy all the goodness cooked by The Cider Bros (two of the owners Ben & John) who know their way around a smoker. You MUST PREORDER oysters from a half dozen to a dozen. Those who don’t, will not be able to join in the fun. The cut off day is Wednesday, January 26. We shuck for you, and smoke them with a garlic, butter and parsley concoction… comes with lemons and saltines. Don’t miss out.”

Go this link to preorder here.

Address:

Bull City Ciderworks

504 State Street

Greensboro, NC 27405

You can find the Facebook page for this event here.