The former Riverside Lanes bowing alley building in Danville, Virginia is up for sale. The listed price is $600,000 and the selling agent is Wilkson & Co. Realtors. “Former 40 Lane Bowling Alley on 1.56 Acres on the busy Riverside Drive Retail Corridor. This 33,800 SF Brick/Block Building may be repurposed for many uses. The traffic count is 24,000 VPD on Riverside Drive with stoplight access on Exchange St. There are 7 offices, Snack Bar, Kitchen, and storage areas,” reads the listing.