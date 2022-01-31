River City Tans Coming Soon To Danville, Virginia – Mike Swanson

River City Tans is coming soon to the River District in Danville, Virginia. This new business will be located at 410 Lynn Street. This announcement came from the owner, who posted this on Facebook this past Friday, “With a literal lifetime of knowledge in this industry, I cannot wait to open these doors to everyone! What we offer:- State of the art tanning beds and booths, with several levels to choose from based on your needs.- #1 Rated Norvell Spray Tan Booth.- Redlight Therapy with the option of FULL BODY or FACE ONLY. – Full Spectrum Infrared Sauna with Medical Grade Chromotherapy.- and COMING FALL 2022: Cryotherapy! Stay tuned for upcoming announcements and official opening date!! Feel free to share and get the word out!!”

Danville is growing.

It was just a few months ago that Funky’s arcade opened near this spot.

And it was in 2020 that Danville voters said yes to Caesar’s casino. Preconstruction work is now visible at that location with doors to open in the fourth quarter of 2023.

