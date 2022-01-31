Preview: Who Murdered Brandon Embry In Asheboro of Randolph County, North Carolina

Brandon was a 33 year old Navy Veteran who was viciously attacked in his Asheboro, North Carolina apartment. He died on September 13 2019, from his injuries. The Youtube channel A Mixed Girl In A Mixed Up World- Mizzy has done a series of investigate video about his murder. In this coming episode she covers the police investigation into this horrible attack on a young man with a bright future with his mother as a guest. The two also chat about what they believe is the lack of investigating the police did into it. You can watch a preview of this episode here in this video.