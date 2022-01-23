House fire at 308 Church Street in Danville, Virginia

The Danville Fire Department responded to a reported structure fire at 308 Church Street this afternoon, shortly after 1:00pm. Crews arrived to find smoke coming from the residential home. Engine 1’s crew investigated the interior of the house and found the fire in the basement. A handline was pulled to the basement door and Ladder 1’s crew made entry and extinguished the fire. Engine 1’s crew searched the home for occupants and did not locate anyone in the home. The 911 dispatch center notified us of the occupants evacuating the structure prior to fire departments arrival.

The fire was knocked down quickly, which saved the home and much of the property inside. The house sustained heavy fire damage in the basement and moderate fire damage on the first floor. It also sustained water and smoke damage throughout the home. The Danville Fire Department responded with three engines, a ladder truck, a command unit, and one support unit. The Danville Life Saving Crew responded to assist with firefighter health and safety, Danville Police Department responded to control traffic and scene safety, Danville public works assisted with scene safety, and Danville Electric Department secured the power to the house.

The fire was determined to be caused by an overloaded electrical circuit.

William C Smotherman

Battalion Chief

–Source