Precious Metals gold and silver look great, and especially the precious metal stocks themselves. This sector could be on the verge of a strong uptrend Matthew Frailey is the founder and head of research at BreakpointTrades.com, which has been focused on advanced technical analysis and trading systems since 2003.

Matthew Frailey is the founder and head of research at BreakpointTrades.com, which has been focused on advanced technical analysis and trading systems since 2003.