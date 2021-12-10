Superheroes + Santa Coming To Winston-Salem Hanes Mall Friday Night

The Amazon Princess, Spider Hero and Bat Gal are teaming up this holiday season to make yours a special one! Join Santa and the superheroes for a night of fun! The superheroes will provide line entertainment and personal photo opps as you wait for your visit with Santa for your holiday photo! Join for the fun from 5 – 7:00pm at Santa’s Workshop near Belk. – Character Meet & Greet (for Santa visitors)(Santa visits are always free, photo packages and merchandise available for purchase.)