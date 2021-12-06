Sheriff’s Office in Danville, Virginia Warns Of Telephone Scammers

Beware there are telephone scammers pretending to be from the city government. That’s a message the Sheriff’s Office in Danville Virginia posted on Facebook today – “SCAM ALERT-Scammers are calling from our phone number (434)799-5135 representing themselves as officials about missing jury duty and ASKING FOR MONEY OVER THE PHONE. Neither the court system nor the Sheriff’s Office will ask you to pay money over the phone. If you have really missed jury duty, you will be contacted via a summons or in person by a uniformed Deputy. Note-If you still have a question about the validity, hang up and call the number. The call will come to us. If you are asked to come to the courthouse, please come inside and contact a uniformed Deputy. The scammers are also telling people to come to our physical address, 401 Patton Street. DO NOT GIVE ANYONE MONEY FOR THIS PURPOSE OVER THE PHONE OR IN FRONT OF THE COURTHOUSE.”

Inform your friends.

Remember court officials don’t call you on the phone, and neither do agencies like the IRS.