Charter Spectrum continues progress with Connect Rockingham project

As of July 2023, Charter Spectrum’s update to Rockingham County stated a total of 699 address points have been released for customer connection. Residents will be contacted directly from a Charter Spectrum representative advising of their eligibility and giving them the opportunity to subscribe for services.

Addresses that are now eligible to sign up for service have been updated in our database and can be searched on the Broadband section of our website. Residents wishing to subscribe to services may contact Charter Spectrum directly at 833-267-6094.

Charter Spectrum continues to have multiple crews working throughout the County and remains on schedule for project completion in January 2024. There are 5 work areas that are nearing completion and are scheduled to be released in the next 30 days weather permitting.

