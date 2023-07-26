Rockingham County Receives Budgeting Award for 11th Consecutive Year

The Government Finance Officers Association has award Rockingham County’s budgeting team with a high distinction, again!

Wentworth, NC ( July 25, 2023) – Rockingham County Government is honored to announce it has received the Distinguished Budget Presentation Award. For the last 11 years, the Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada (GFOA) has award the County with this high distinction.



The Distinguished Budget Presentation Award reflects the commitment Rockingham County and its staff has in meeting the highest principles of governmental budgeting. Requirements for this award encompass a range of nationally recognized guidelines set by GFOA. In order to receive the budget award, all applicates must be rated “proficient” in four categories, and in the fourteen mandatory criteria within those categories. Those categories include policy documents, financial plans, operation guides and communication devices.



“Our budgeting team works year-round to ensure we use our tax dollars to the fullest,” County Manager Lance Metzler stated. “I am incredibly proud of the work they put in. This award is a great honor and a reflection of their efforts.”



Each year, Department Directors present budget requests to the County Manager, Assistant County Manager and Finance Department. These requests include programs, software and tools to better help the overall function of Rockingham County Government. Following the approval of each budget, the Finance department submits the presentation to the Government Finance Officers Association for examination.



There are over 1,700 entities within this program. Those who receive this award exhibit major efforts to improve the quality of budgeting and provide an excellent example for other governments. On the county’s review sheet, one commenter left the following note: “The staff should be commended for their efforts.”



This is the 11th consecutive year Rockingham County has been awarding this budgeting achievement. A plaque hangs in the County Administration Office to reflect this honor.

