Martinsville’s Hometown Hustle – Episode 2: – Ape’s Frozen Yogurt

Ever wondered what life is like for small-town business entrepreneurs? It may be a lot different than you think! At just 22 years old, Abraham knew he wanted to bring something different to his community. He decided to take a chance and open a new frozen yogurt desert spot in his hometown of Martinsville, VA! Abraham is an ambitious, young entrepreneur who didn’t let the fact that he stayed in a small town deter him from his dreams ! He grew up helping his mother who is also a business owner and knew he wanted to have something of his own. Ape’s Frozen Yogurt has been very successful and inspiring to other small businesses in the community.

Hometown Hustle follows six fearless business owners, dedicated to making it happen in the rural Virginia city of Martinsville. For more information about Hometown Hustle, visit www.hometownhustle.tv.