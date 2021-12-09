Gilbert Doctorow on the Growing Tension at the Russia-Ukrainian Border – Source – Scott Horton Show

Scott Horton was joined by Gilbert Doctorow on Antiwar Radio Sunday to talk about Russia and Ukraine. “The recent Russian build-up of forces on its border with Ukraine’s Donbas Region has been highly publicized in American media, but the greater context has been all but eliminated from the public discourse. Doctorow provides that context in this interview. He explains how Russian actions are better understood as reactions to American weapons flowing into Ukraine, something the Kremlin considers to be a de facto NATO expansion. Doctorow also explains the dangerous next steps we can expect if this escalation is allowed to continue,” writes Horton.

