Funky’s Arcade Is Now Open In Danville, Virginia – Mike Swanson

What has been anticipated is now happening. Funky’s Arcade is now open in Danville, Virginia. It’s got games and fun and is located at 315 Lynn Street. Hours are currently 11:00 AM – 11:00 PM Sunday, Wednesday, and Thursday and on Friday and Saturday’s from 11:00 AM – 1:00 AM. It’s owned by the same people who operate 716 Wings, a few weeks ago they wrote, ““Funky’s Arcade Bar will consist of full restaurant menu and bar, a selection of 140-160 craft & domestic beers just to get started. We also have various interactive arcade games along with Android/Apple tablets around the bar for individual use. Televisions gallery stretched throughout the building so no one misses their favorite game,” they wrote in a Facebook post.

Funky’s made this post last night.

