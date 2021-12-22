Three 101 Year Old WWII Veterans Pass In One Month In Rockingham County, North Carolina

Three men, who all served in World War II, pass within a month’s time. All three men were 101 years old.

Wentworth, NC (December 22, 2021) – More than 91,000 people call Rockingham County home. Of those, more than 5,000 once served our great nation in the United States Military. In 2021, we unfortunately lost three Veterans who lived to see 101 years.



Army Veterans William Lanham Higdon, Paul Leahmon Prewitt, Senior and Navy Veteran James Fletcher Waynick called our community home for most of their lives. These men each served in World War II and each left this earth within a month of one another.



William Lanham Higdon passed on August 30th in his Reidsville home. Higdon was born in Owensboro, Kentucky but moved here in 1970 when the American Tobacco Company closed in Louisville. William, or Bill, as most knew him, served in the Asiatic-Pacific, European-African and Middle Eastern Theaters in the US Army. After the War he enjoyed dancing with his wife Mildred and working with his hands. His family described him as a loving and devoted Father, Grandfather and Great-Grandfather.



Paul Leachmon Prewitt, Senior was called to his Heavenly home a few hours later. Mr. Prewitt passed in his Eden home on the 30th of August, 2021. Like Higdon, Prewitt served in the United States Army during World War II and had tours in North Africa, Sicily, Italy and parts of France. His family said Prewitt was active in local churches where he served as a deacon and a Sunday School teacher among countless other roles.



James Fletcher Waynick, Senior passed just a month later on the 30th of September. Waynick served in the United States Navy on several ships including the USS Audubon and the USS San Diego during its last cruise. James, or Jimmy, was known around the community for being a wealth of knowledge, a builder by nature and his love of the circus. After his retirement from the American Tobacco Company, Waynick traveled with Hoxie Brothers Circus for many years as their electrical system manager.



Rockingham County lost three men who served our country and community well. Rockingham County Government sends our deepest condolences to the families of these men this Christmas and to all families experiencing lost this Holiday Season.

–Source Rockingham County government.