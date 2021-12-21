B &H Market on the Dan: Antique and Consignment Store in Danville, Virginia Profiled

B &H Market on the Dan: Antique and Consignment Store in Danville,...

The Youtube channel Jeep Adventures took a trip to Danville, Virginia and visited the B&H Market On The Dan. It’s an antique and consignment store open Tuesday-Saturday at 100 Commerce Street. It bills itself as a unique shopping destination by “showcasing dealers who have gathered together an eclectic array of inventory to include High Point market samples, vintage & formerly loved furniture, estate items, lamps, rugs, glassware, collectibles, accessories, garden items, patio furniture, art, jewelry, farmhouse décor, gift ideas plus so much more.”

Here are some of their Christmas items available now.

And here is the video by Jeep Adventures.