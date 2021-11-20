Apartment fire on Henry Street in Danville, Virginia

Release from Danville Fire Department:

This morning at 4:39 am, the Danville Fire Department responded to a report of a structure fire at 454 Henry Street at the Henry Street Apartments. When crews arrived they found a large, two-story apartment building with heavy fire and smoke coming from the front and back that was extending to an adjacent house. Crews began an aggressive attack inside the house next door to the apartment, and used large handlines and the ladder truck to knock the fire down in the apartment building. Power had to be shut down by Danville Power & Light in the area for a short period of time because of two live power lines on the ground near the firefighters. A gas line also ruptured and caught fire early in the incident. We were assisted by the gas department to control the free flowing gas to extinguish that portion of fire.

Crews are still on the scene and the Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of the fire. Citizens are encouraged to avoid this area until later today.

James Satterfield

Fire Captain