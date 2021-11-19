County Employees to Receive Covid-19 Premium Pay Bonus In Rockingham, North Carolina

The Rockingham County Board of Commissioners approved a three-tier, one time bonus for employees who kept county operations in working order during the Covid-19 Pandemic.

Wentworth, NC (November 19, 2021) – Rockingham County Administration would like to extend a Thank You to each county employee who worked tirelessly through the Covid-19 Pandemic by offering a one-time premium pay bonus.



County Manager Lance Metzler worked alongside Assistant County Manager Paul Murray and Financial Director Pat Galloway on a three-tier scale honoring those who worked over the last nearly two years during the pandemic. Front-line workers will receive a one-time bonus of $1,200 for their efforts. Highly Impacted workers, those who had regular contact with Rockingham County citizens and co-workers will receive an $800 one-time bonus. Low to Moderately Impacted employees will receive a one-time bonus of $500. This tier recognizes that all employees are essential to county operations.



“The county has a very loyal and dedicated staff. It hasn’t been easy and we were open every day,” County Manager Lance Metzler stated “These bonuses show our appreciation to the people and staff who never stopped providing the best service possible to the citizens of Rockingham County.”



The money for these bonuses will be primarily funded through the American Rescue Plan (ARP) fund. Because this bonus will be coming from the federal government, staff members must meet certain requirements to qualify. These qualifications are bases on employment status, hours worked during the 2021 Fiscal Year, yearly salary and department head approval.



Metzler presented the proposal to the Board of Commissioners where they unanimously voted to approve the Covid-19 Premium Pay Policy. The Board would also like to extend their appreciation to all of Rockingham County Government Staff for their dedication to their community. More News →