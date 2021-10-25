You Need To Check Out the Tank Museum in Danville, Virginia – Mike Swanson

The Youtube channel Kitschy Channels visited the AAF Tank Museum in Danville, Virginia and posted up a video about their trip. The tank museum is awesome and you need to check it out. Actually, I need to check it out too, because it has been at least ten years since I have been to it myself. They have 160 tanks on display and more, including a submarine.

AAF stands for American Armour Foundation. Hours till the end of this year are Friday and Saturday 10 AM – 4PM. Here is the video, which gives you an idea of what you’d find there.

