Why Silver Could Spike To $80 Or Higher – Chris Vermeulen

Chris joins Elijah K Johnson from Liberty and Finance to discuss Silver’s latest price actions and Precious Metals in general. We’ve seen a pretty big move from Silver in the last two trading sessions and Silver miners are starting to come back to life.

When silver moves, it can move fast. By the end of the year, we expect a signal showing that gold and silver are ready for the next leg up.

CLICK ON THE IMAGE BELOW TO LISTEN TO THE INTERVIEW

GET YOUR DAILY DOSE OF CHRIS’ PRECIOUS METALS ANALYSIS ALONG WITH THE HOTTEST ETFS TO TRADE WITH BAN TRADER PRO NOW PART OF THE TOTAL ETF PORTFOLIO!