Unattended Cooking Leads To Structure Fire On Washington Street And Third Degree Burns In Danville, Virginia

The Danville Fire Department had to attend to a structure fire on Washington Street that led to third degree burns for the occupant. The fire department issued this news release:

Structure Fire Washington Street

The Danville Fire Department responded to a reported structure fire at 1215 Washington Street on (October 05, 2021) at 4:20pm. Crews arrived on scene shortly after and found a medium one-story house with smoke extending from the rear. Engine 5’s crew (from Third Ave.) used a “water can” to make a quick attack while Ladder 1 (Lynn street) searched for additional occupants and none were found. Engine 1’s crew (from Lynn Street Fire Station) assisted Engine 5.

The kitchen sustained minimum fire, smoke, heat, and water damage. The occupant was outside on the arrival of fire department units. The occupant advised that there were no other people in the house. The occupant was injured and treated at the scene by DLSC and transported to SOAV Health of Danville with 2nd degree burns.

The Danville Fire Department responded with three engines, one ladder truck, and three support units including the Command Officer, safety Officer and Fire Marshals. Sixteen fire personnel were on the scene for 1 hour and 34 minutes. The Danville Life Saving Crew assisted on scene.

The cause of the fire was investigated by the fire Marshals and was determined to be caused by unattended cooking.

Unattended cooking is the number one cause of fires in residential homes. The Danville Fire Department urges all residents to always stay in the kitchen while cooking.

M. K. Jones

Acting Battalion Chief