New Exhibit Smithsonian Crossroads: Change in Rural America Coming To Danville Museum of Fine Arts And History – Mike Swanson

The Danville Museum of Fine Arts And History is being honored to be home to the traveling exhibit Smithsonian Crossroads: Change in Rural America. The exhibit will be unveiled this Saturday, October 16 from 2-4pm at 24 Reid Street, Chatham, VA. That’s a satellite branch of the Danville museum. The exhibit will be there through November 21. In fact the museum is looking for volunteers to help out at the location as they expect it to draw a lot of interest.

According to the Smithsonian Institution Traveling Exhibition Service, “Many Americans consider rural communities to be endangered and hanging on by a thread—suffering from brain drain, inadequate schools, and a barren, overused landscape. Why should revitalizing the rural places left behind matter to those who remain, those who left, and those who will come in the future? Because there is much more to the story of rural America.”

“Crossroads: Change in Rural America offers small towns a chance to look at their own paths to highlight the changes that affected their fortunes over the past century. The exhibition will prompt discussions about what happened when America’s rural population became a minority of the country’s population and the ripple effects that occurred.”

Here is a preview video produced by Museum on Main Street.

I plan on checking out this exhibit myself.

-Mike