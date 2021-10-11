Stories of the Haunted History of Greensboro, NC Revealed by “In It Deep Paranormal” – Mike Swanson

The people of “In It Deep Paranormal” have produced a series of Youtube videos that explore the haunted history spots of North Carolina. They look at locations that are reported to be haunted by ghosts. Last week, they uploaded two new videos to Youtube in which they examined several storied spots of Greensboro, North Carolina.

There are no dramatizations in these videos, but a good mix of legends and fact concerning the history of Greensboro, North Carolina is what you will find in them for your interest.

