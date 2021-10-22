Drone Footage Of Coming Caesars Virginia Casino Location With Clean Up Starting – Mike Swanson

The Youtube channel of DJ Riddle and G Money has done it again. Just the other week they put up footage of the Averett University North Complex Sports Center. Now they are doing it again with footage of the site for the coming Caesars Virginia casino to be located in Danville, Virginia. Construction is set to begin within 60 days.

Caesars did a presentation of the architecture drawings of the casino. To check it out, with more info, go here.

