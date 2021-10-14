Blairs Haunted House Opening Friday For Weekends Outside Danville, Virginia – Mike Swanson

This week the Facebook page for Star News reported that a Haunted House is opening this Friday in Blairs, Virginia. It will be run by and for the Blairs Volunteer Fire & Rescue Department and open Friday And Saturday nights through the last three weekends of October. This is a great thing for people of all ages and a fun way to support the fire and rescue department. Here is the Facebook post.

-Mike