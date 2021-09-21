Watch: Schoolfield Water Tower Goes Down As Work Begins on Caesars Virginia Casino Property In Danville, Virginia

Today the water tower on the site of the old Dan River Mills property in Schoolfield went down. This marks the beginning of work on the site ahead of ground breaking construction for a Caesars Virginia Casino. Permitting is set to happen in November with the construction work starting in December. You can watch videos of the water tower demolition thanks to these Facebook posts here.

Last week representatives of Caesars came to Danville and shared architecture renderings for the casino. You can find those pictures and their presentation on this post here.

