Rockingham County welcomes new Community Development Director

Wentworth, NC (September 20, 2021) – Rockingham County is pleased share the recent appointment of Hiram “Marzy” Marziano to the position of Community Development Director. With over a decade of experience in town and planning administration, Marzy is the perfect candidate to manage the rapid growth of our county.



After graduating from high school in Asheboro, Marzy obtained a degree in political science from North Carolina State University, a Masters of Public Administration from Appalachian State University and a certification in floodplain management. He began his career as Assistant Town Manager and Planning Director of Troy, where he also served as the Executive Director of the Troy Neighborhood Redevelopment Corporation. From there, Marzy moved closer to the coast to serve as Town Administrator for Calabash, Planning Director of Whiteville, and Planning Director and Town Manager of Sunset Beach. Most recently, Marzy served one year as Town Manager in Mount Gilead.



Marzy has lived, studied, and worked in every region of our state. When asked why he is excited to be back in the Piedmont, “ I grew up here. I like the people here” he said. “It’s home.”



As Community Development Director, Marzy is excited to be working in a high development area where he hopes to manage the growth responsibly and in a way that benefits all of Rockingham County.



Assistant County Manager, Paul Murray, believes that Marzy is up to the task: “We’re very excited to have Marzy on our team. He has a depth of knowledge and experience that will benefit the county immensely.”