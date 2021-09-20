Second Vlogger In Two Months Visits Western Sizzlin In Danville, Virginia – Mike Swanson

A few days ago the Youtube Vlogger The Nostalgia Mall took a visit to Danville, Virginia and did a video visit at Western Sizzlin. This Western Sizzlin location is starting to draw the fascination of Youtube Vloggers, because this is the second video about this spot that has been uploaded on to Youtube in the past two months. It already has over 800 views. That previous video was done by a Youtuber whose channel is called “Higher Learning.”

Western Sizzlin’s headquarters is in Roanoke. The franchise currently operates 46 restaraurants. Here is the video.

