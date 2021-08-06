Get Ready, Night Of The Firefly Is Happening In Danville Saturday Night – Mike Swanson

Word is starting to spread about Night of the Firefly. This is an event that is being sponsored by Parks and Recreation of Danville, Virginia and is going to be held at Dan Daniel Park on Saturday August 7, 2021 from 7:30 – 10:30 PM EST.

It’s going to take place on the Riverwalk Trail off of the Dan Daniel Park parking area. As the Parks and Rec people explained in a Facebook post, “The illuminated trail will be decorated with twinkling lights and will be accompanied by live acoustic musicians. The luminaria trail walk will be from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. but that’s not all we have in store. Night of the Firefly will also feature Disney’s ‘Princess and the Frog’ on the big screen, food trucks, a bonfire/s’mores station, and glow in the dark crafts and activities until 10:30 p.m.”

A Facebook page has also been created for this event and over 500 people have expressed interest in it. You can let others know about it and express your own interest by using this Facebook share event link. Word needs to get out on this as it’s going to be a lot of fun for those that attend. This is the perfect way to get kids out of the house, off the internet, and having fun with others outside. Encourage a friend of your own or two to go too. It is events like this that build community and memories. Parks and Rec also made this Facebook post showing where the parking is and where the event area is inside Dan Daniel Park.

