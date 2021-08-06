UAE Influence Peddling Scandal & the Empire of Oil w/ JP Sottile – Source – Parallax Views (08/06/2021)

On this edition of Parallax Views, Trump loyalist Tom Barrack was recently arrested on explosive charges of acting as a foreign agent for the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Whether you’re still Trump-obsessed or flat-pout Trump fatigued, or you (in many ways rightfully) think we should move on with Biden, this story may prove more important than anyone realizes. And it may cast a different light on Russiagate and the Mueller investigation that puts the mainlight spotlight on Trump the UAE. But, as this scandal unfolds, it may prove to teach us about something much bigger than Trump. Our guest on this edition of the program, the crackerjack journalist JP Sottile aka “The Newsvandal”, calls it the “Empire of Oil” that may well explain our current geopolitics.

As Joe Pesci’s David Ferrie opines in Oliver Stone’s JFK, “Oh, what a deadly web we weave, When first we practice to deceive!” JP and I dig deep getting into the UAE scandal as well as how all of it may connect to a bigger geopolitical picture over the past few years and decades. We talk the sabotaging of the Iran deal, Israel-based private intel firm Psy-Group (covered in the Muller report, but underdiscussed), the NSO and Pegasus spyware scandal, the role of oil in geopolitics, fracking, OPEC and OPEC+, the 9/11 families lawsuit against Saudi Arabia, and much, much more!

We had some light-hearted talk about classic Bond Girl Caroline Munro and even Eric Clapton (P.S. – minor mistake in saying he made a “River of Blood” speech meant to say he more or less endorsed Enoch Powell and the sentiment of Powell’s “River of Blood” speech).

THIS ARTICLE ORIGINALLY POSTED HERE.