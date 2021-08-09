Check Out This Awesome Drone Footage Over The Future Blue Ridge Rock Festival Location Near Danville, Virginia – Mike Swanson

The Blue Ridge Rock Festival is coming in just a few weeks in September in Pittsylvania County between Chatham and Danville, Virginia. It’s happening September 9-12, 2021, and already hotels in the area are completely sold out. They are saying ten to twenty thousand people may be coming to attend.

Yes, it’s huge, and it’s happening at an amphitheater right off highway 29. People from out of town have been wondering what the area looks like in preparation for the event and DJ Riddle and G Money recorded a drone overflight of the area and put the video up on to their Youtube channel.

The video has already gotten over 1,200 views.

In the video description they write, "I will update this with routes from all major connecting roads and highways in the weeks to come to help travelers navigate the area during the Rock Festival and other upcoming events."

