Anticipation Builds For Saturday’s Smokestack Improv At 2 Witches Winery And Brewing Company – Mike Swanson

Anticipation is building for Saturday’s comedy Smokestack Improv presented by Danville Toyota. This event will be held at 2 Witches Winery and Brewing Company in Danville, Virginia from 6:00 PM – 9:00 PM EST at 209 Trade Street.

The event costs $15 and tickets can be ordered from Eventbrite. A Facebook event page has been put up with more information. It shows that, as of noon Thursday, 21 people are planning to go and 51 have expressed interest. According to this page, “Join us for LIVE music, standup comedy, and improvisational comedy performed by Smokestack Improv. James Anderson, Liz Cervantes, Matt Doss, Josh Lucia, and Kris Williams return to the 2 Witches stage as they perform sketches made up on the spot using your suggestions! Your ticket includes one (1) Smokestack Improv drink coaster which can be redeemed for one of 2 Witches many delicious drinks at the bar including a brand new offering: “Smokestack Cider”. This event is ages 21+. Get Buffaloed Food Truck will be on site. No flash photography or video recording.”

