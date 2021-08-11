Anticipation Builds For Duck Race To Support The Boys And Girls Clubs Of The Blue Ridge – Mike Swanson

Anticipation is slowly building for the Blue Ridge Duck Race, which will be held on August 21, 2021. This is an event to support the Boys And Girls Clubs Of The Blue Ridge and you can be a part of it and have a chance to win a big prize.

This is how it works. On August 21, 2021 at 3:45 PM EST a race of plastic ducks will happen at the Smith River Sports Complex in Martinsville, Virginia. These ducks are adopted by people, companies, and organizations, and the winning ducks in the race will give their sponsors prizes ranging from $1,00 to $3,00.

The full information on this race is available on a website for the event. Here is a simple graphic from this site showing what the ducks do, and, more importantly, what adopting them enables the Boys And Girls Clubs Of The Blue Ridge to do.

After finding out about this event, and reading more about it, I personally decided to adopt an entire flock of ducks. Even if none of my ducks win, I will still be a winner for being able to help the Boys and Girls Clubs. A ton of companies in the area are also sponsoring the event, including SOVA Health, Hooker Furniture, Carter Bank & Trust, and many more. You can find the whole roster of sponsors on the event website.

So many people are coming together on this that it is really building anticipation. Sponsor a duck, or six of them, or a whole flock yourself. To do it just go here.

-Mike